CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$185.00 at National Bankshares

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.
GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.83.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
