Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

