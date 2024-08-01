Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 1,471,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

