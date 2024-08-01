Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $414.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 413.09 ($5.31), with a volume of 609538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.17).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.44) to GBX 338 ($4.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.34) to GBX 460 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,184.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 384.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

