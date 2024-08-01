Chesapeake Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 58,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,201. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

