Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

