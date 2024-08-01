Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,946 shares of company stock worth $2,265,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.