Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.72. 4,303,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,246,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,221,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

