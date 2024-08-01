Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
