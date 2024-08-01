CIBC Lowers Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target to C$0.65

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.15 to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.82.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
