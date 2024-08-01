Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$53.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 488.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.00. 182,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,327. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$9.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$573.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

