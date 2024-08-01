Citigroup Raises Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $39.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Match Group stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,745. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

