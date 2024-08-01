City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 380,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,715. The company has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

