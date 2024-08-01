Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Civeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Civeo Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,869. The firm has a market cap of $396.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

