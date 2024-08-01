Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

