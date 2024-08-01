Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 2,157,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

