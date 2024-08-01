Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $252.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $239.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,736. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.17.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

