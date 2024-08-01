Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $23.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,398. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -284.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock worth $142,594,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

