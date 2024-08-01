Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CLPR opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

