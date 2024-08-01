Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Clorox also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.55-$6.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

CLX traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.07. 2,626,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,933. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

