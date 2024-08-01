CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of CLSH remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

