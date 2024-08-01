CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
Shares of CLSH remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.
About CLS Holdings USA
