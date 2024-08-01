CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 67,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,288. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

