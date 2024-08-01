CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 259,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other CNA Financial news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

