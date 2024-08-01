Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognex by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,641,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 362.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 508,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 398,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

