Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $111.38 million and $9.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001542 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002070 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

