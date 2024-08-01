Comerica Bank Buys 2,373 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $162.73. 1,142,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,316. The company has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $165.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

