Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Sells $136,272.66 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $136,272.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 620,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,635. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after buying an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after buying an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after buying an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

