Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 20.8 %
CHCT stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,263. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.