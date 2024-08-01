Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. The company had a trading volume of 873,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

