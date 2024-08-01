Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,736. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

