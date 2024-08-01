Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass

Compass Stock Performance

COMP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 4,768,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.