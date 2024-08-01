Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

