CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 899,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

