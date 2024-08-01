Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.23. 2,128,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,665. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.28. The stock has a market cap of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.