COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

