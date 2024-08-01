Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
