Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 577,634 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider William Benton Jones purchased 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,027.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 577,634 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at $999,306.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.