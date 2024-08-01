Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 25,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,617,066. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $250,714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,200. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2,012.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

