CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
CYN stock opened at GBX 185.33 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £123.45 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.03. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 206 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.55.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
