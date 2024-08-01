Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Crane Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CR traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,668. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

