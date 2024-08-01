Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Crane Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of CR traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.28. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

