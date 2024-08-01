Creekmur Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $750,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 316,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,642,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.