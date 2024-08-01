Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.03. 8,512,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,830,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a market cap of $840.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

