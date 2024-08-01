Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.