Creekmur Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 1,574,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

