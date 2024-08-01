Creekmur Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $37,917,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 556,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

