Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IWM traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.60. 22,048,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,231,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

