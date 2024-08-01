Creekmur Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHF traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 3,255,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,486. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

