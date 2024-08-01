Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.
CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.95).
In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($33,274.38). Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
