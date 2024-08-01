Critical Contrast: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Exscientia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 26.75 -$111.57 million ($0.49) -4.51 Exscientia $19.61 million 32.61 -$181.56 million ($1.31) -4.04

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -833.60% -782.81% -55.24% Exscientia -666.80% -34.59% -24.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 198.64%. Exscientia has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.53%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Exscientia.

Summary

Exscientia beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

