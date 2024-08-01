Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.37. 2,429,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,759. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.