Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crocs Price Performance
Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.37. 2,429,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,759. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Crocs
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
